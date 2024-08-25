Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Cites Bhagavad Gita To Back Demolition Of N-Convention Centre Co-Owned By Nagarjuna

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After the authorities demolished N-Convention Centre, co-owned by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy cited the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita and said that his would not spare anyone who encroached upon lakes, regardless of their influence.

Also Read:

Amid criticism from opposition, leader Praveen Chakravarty welcomes Unified Pension Scheme

At a function organized by the Hare Krishna Movement, Reddy quoted Lord Krishna's teachings, stating that for the greater good, one must follow Dharma to defeat Adharma, even if it means going to battle. He emphasized that his government is following these teachings by demolishing illegal structures built on water bodies, including the N-Convention Centre.

"Bhagavad Gita is an inspiration to demolish illegal structures constructed in full tank level (FTL) of water bodies by the HYDRAA. As per the teachings of Lord Sri Krishna, we have taken up these demolitions in the ORR limits. Since powerful people own these farm houses, there is a lot of pressure, but this is a matter of the future. We will follow the preaching of Lord Krishna which proclaims that for the good of the people, one should follow Dharma in order to defeat Adharma through a fight", Reddy said.

The N-Convention Centre was demolished by officials from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Town Planning, Irrigation, and Revenue departments on Saturday, despite a court order freezing the demolition. The centre was allegedly built on encroached land, part of Tammidikunta lake, without necessary building permissions.

Nagarjuna condemned the demolition, calling it "unlawful" and stated that he would have demolished the structure himself if the court had ruled against him.

Reddy also highlighted the issue of farmhouses near lakes releasing sewage into drinking water bodies like Gandipet, which supply water to parts of the city. He emphasized his responsibility as a public representative to protect the lakes and people's interests.

The city's lake system was designed by the erstwhile Nizam administration, with the help of engineer Mokshagundam Vishvesvaraya, after a devastating flood in 1908.

Also Read:

EXCLUSIVE! Actor Darshan caught smoking in jail with rowdy sheeter; sparks controversy