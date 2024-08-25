Kamala Harris promises tax cuts for middle class, criticizes Trump's economic policies in conference speech

(MENAFN) In her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris, the party’s presidential nominee, outlined her plans to implement a significant tax cut for the middle class if elected. Harris criticized her Republican rival, Donald Trump, for his stance on taxation, claiming that Trump’s policies benefit only the wealthy and would exacerbate the national debt. According to Harris, Trump's proposed tax increases would disproportionately favor billionaires and add approximately USD5 trillion to the national debt. In contrast, Harris pledged to introduce a middle-class tax cut aimed at benefiting over 100 million Americans, countering what she described as Trump’s agenda of further tax breaks for the affluent.



Harris also condemned Trump’s proposed "national sales tax," or “Trump tax,” which she argued would increase costs for middle-class families by about USD4,000 annually. She emphasized her commitment to creating an economy that offers opportunities for success to all Americans, regardless of their background or political affiliation. Harris’s acceptance speech at the convention underscored her dedication to bridging divides and fostering economic fairness, setting the stage for her campaign as she prepares to face Trump in the upcoming presidential election on November 5.



