Chirag Paswan Re-Elected Lok Janshakti Party LJP-RV Chief, Shares Party's Plan For Jharkhand Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Union Chirag Paswan was on Sunday re-elected as the national president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) for the next five years, the party announced after its National Executive meeting in Ranchi.

"We firmly believe in your leadership, it will attain new heights of growth and success under your leadership," the party said on its X account.

The party, re-electing Chirag Paswan with an unanimous decision, also congratulated him and extended wishes for his fresh tenure.

Chirag Paswan is an MP from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency and currently holds the Ministry of Food Processing in Modi 3.0.

The Union Minister, speaking to the media after the National Executive meet, shed light on the party's plans on expanding its footprints outside Bihar. He said that the party leadership at National Executive meeting deliberated on multiple issues including impending Assembly elections in states.

Speaking about Jharkhand in particular, he said that the party was eager and open to contest elections as the party's state and Central leadership is hopeful of registering resounding success in the tribal state.

The organisation of LJP-RV's National Executive meeting in Ranchi during the weekend, is itself a testament of the party's intent and preparation for breaking new grounds and expanding its foothold outside Bihar.

"State leadership will submit a report on the party's assessment of ground situation. We will take call on fighting the elections either alone or in coalition with alliance partner," Paswan told the media.

He said that the party has started brainstorming for its manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly elections. However, a call on 'alliance or going solo' will be taken only at 'later stages'.

Notably, the Election Commission recently announced election dates for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the other two other poll-bound states, are also set to undergo elections by the end of the year, however, the poll dates are yet to be announced.

Currently, Chirag Paswan-led LJP is an important constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, however, it hasn't revealed its stand yet on Bihar Assembly elections, slated for 2025.