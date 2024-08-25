(MENAFN) A recent report from Military Watch Magazine reveals that Ukraine has suffered substantial losses of United States-supplied Abrams M1 main battle tanks, with approximately two-thirds of the 31 tanks provided by Washington being destroyed within just six months. According to the magazine, nearly 20 of these tanks have been lost to Russian forces.



The latest loss, as reported by Military Watch Magazine, occurred in Russia’s Kursk Region. The destruction of this Abrams tank, captured in videos shared on Russian Telegram channels, marks the first American tank lost by Ukraine during its recent incursions into internationally recognized Russian territory.



Despite modifications to enhance protection, including improved explosive reactive armor, the Abrams tank was reportedly struck by a handheld anti-tank missile system, possibly a Kornet. This impact highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in mitigating the effectiveness of Russian weaponry against their armored vehicles.



The magazine also noted that Ukrainian operators of the Abrams tanks had previously expressed concerns about technical issues, including the vulnerability of electronic components to condensation and the overall susceptibility of the tanks to Russian fire.



In addition to the Abrams, Ukrainian forces have also experienced significant losses among other tank types, such as the German Leopard 2, British Challenger 2, and Soviet-era T-80. While Ukraine is expecting replacements for the destroyed Leopards from European Union nations, there is limited indication that the United States will supply additional Abrams tanks in the near future.



This situation underscores the severe attrition faced by Ukraine's armored units and raises questions about the sustainability of their current tank supply amid ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

