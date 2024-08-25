Rising sales of Harris Walz campaign caps reflect high enthusiasm for new tickets

(MENAFN) The recent entry of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz into the U.S. presidential race has created a significant boost for Union Wear, a New York-based company specializing in promotional textiles. Since the announcement of their candidacies, the company has sold over 100,000 "Harris-Walz" hats, marking an unprecedented sales surge. Mitch Kahn, CEO of Union Wear, revealed that this volume of sales is a record for the company, which has been producing campaign merchandise for 24 years. Kahn expressed astonishment at the rapid sales increase, noting that prior sales of Biden-branded hats had been relatively lackluster.



The excitement surrounding the Harris-Walz ticket is largely credited to the dynamic entry of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Kamala Harris following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race on July 21. The distinctive orange hats, crafted from camouflage military fabric, have become a hit among supporters. Kahn highlighted that sales surged dramatically after Walz wore one of their hats on television during his nomination, capturing significant public interest. This level of enthusiasm for a campaign product has been likened to the fervor seen during Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.



Kahn, who has extensive experience in campaign merchandise, described the current sales spike as "unprecedented," emphasizing that such a rapid increase in sales within a short period is unparalleled in his 25 years of working with various Democratic and Republican presidential candidates. The excitement and support for the new ticket have clearly translated into exceptional commercial success for Union Wear, reflecting the high energy and enthusiasm surrounding the Harris-Walz campaign.



