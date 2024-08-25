Casting Director Tess Joseph Shares Strong Message As #Metoo Allegations Against Actor Mukesh Resurfaces

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Tess Joseph, who had earlier raised a #MeToo allegation against turned politician Mukesh in 2018, has spoken out again. In an Instagram story, the casting director Tess Joseph stated, "We trust these systems to bring us justice, but then I see endless lawyers lining up to defend the state in West Bengal or the silence of an on the Hema Committee Report and it feels like justice isn't even the point anymore, it's just some spectacle where the rules are bent to suit those in power. How can I trust that things will get better? Trust? It's become a commodity, something I'm not willing to hand out so easily anymore. That deeply saddens me."



Also Read:

"None will be spared...": Min Veena George assures assistance for victims of sexual misconduct to file cases

Tess Joseph, an active casting director in Bollywood, made her #MeToo allegation against Mukesh in 2018. Tess had revealed her experience from the time she was the director of the television show "Kodeeshwaran". She further mentioned that she was saved by her boss, Derek O'Brien, who is also a Trinamool Congress MP.



"I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me far an hour & got me out on the next flight.

19 yrs on thank you Derek," she posted on the social media platform X in 2018.

Meanwhile, film director Ranjith on Sunday (Aug 25) stepped down as the chairman of the Kerala Film Academy following allegations of misconduct by a Bengali actress. The actress, Sreelekha Mitra, had revealed that Ranjith had misbehaved with her during a film discussion. Ranjith's eventual resignation came after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) took a stand that Ranjith should resign from his position.

In a separate incident, actor Siddique resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after a young actress alleged that he had sexually harassed her. Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), under Siddique's leadership, has already been under scrutiny for its lacklustre response to the recently released Hema Committee report, which addressed issues of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

Also Read:

Kerala government stands with victim, not perpetrator, says Minister Saji Cherian after Ranjith's resignation