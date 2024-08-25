Trump says Harris unsuccessful in condemning anti-Semitism

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has criticized presidential candidate Kamala Harris for not addressing the issue of anti-Semitism in her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday. The campaign's statement, issued on Friday, claimed that Harris’s speech lacked condemnation of rising anti-Semitism, which they argue has been a significant issue, especially on college campuses.



In her address, Harris focused on her and President Joe Biden’s efforts to end Israel’s military actions in Gaza and emphasized the need for Palestinian people to achieve “dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination.” However, Trump’s campaign contends that Harris’s speech failed to address anti-Semitism, which they described as reaching "crisis levels" and being a contentious topic among activists and on college campuses.



Pro-Palestine protests have surged across the United States since the Gaza conflict began last year, often targeting American politicians and disrupting events. A notable incident earlier this week involved Palestinian supporters dismantling part of the security fence at the DNC venue in Chicago. These demonstrators called for President Joe Biden to reduce military aid to Israel and to pressure the Israeli government to end its conflict with Hamas.



In her speech, Harris also reiterated her commitment to standing firmly with NATO allies and defending Israel’s right to self-defense, emphasizing that the people of Israel should not experience the horrors inflicted by Hamas on October 7.



The Trump campaign’s critique highlights ongoing tensions surrounding the United State's stance on Middle Eastern conflicts and the domestic political discourse surrounding these issues.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598157