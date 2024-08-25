Hungary declares Ukrainian assault on Kursk as ‘wrong’

(MENAFN) Hungary has voiced its disapproval of Ukraine’s recent military incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, with Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister’s office, articulating the country’s stance during a briefing on Thursday. Gulyas, marking the highest-level commentary from Hungary on the issue, underscored that the Hungarian remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.



Gulyas described Ukraine’s actions not merely as defensive but also as offensive, asserting that Hungary’s position is firmly pro-peace. “We want a ceasefire and peace,” Gulyas declared, emphasizing that any actions that hinder a diplomatic settlement, including the extension of hostilities into Russian territory, are considered “wrong.”



This stance from Hungary stands in sharp contrast to the positions of other European Union (EU) and NATO officials. European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell recently reiterated the European Union’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. Similarly, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has affirmed Ukraine’s right to self-defense, including operations in Kursk, while Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal extended good wishes to Ukrainian troops involved in the operation.



Since the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, Hungary has maintained a neutral position. While the country has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refrained from supplying weapons, allowing the transit of military equipment through its territory, or participating in training Ukrainian forces. The Hungarian government, led by Viktor Orban, has also criticized European Union sanctions, arguing that they have been more detrimental to the bloc than to Russia.

