America prepares latest arms bundle for Ukraine

(MENAFN) The United States is preparing to unveil a new weapons package for Ukraine, valued at USD125 million, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP) that cites unnamed sources. The announcement of this significant aid package is expected to occur on Friday, coinciding with the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day.



The planned aid package comes in the wake of a recent escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces executed a surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, deploying thousands of and numerous military assets. Ukrainian officials have indicated that the primary aim of this operation was to draw Russian forces away from other critical areas along the front line. In response, Moscow has intensified its military efforts, pursuing the intruding forces and ramping up pressure in the Donbass region.



The upcoming United States package is reported to include a variety of military equipment and supplies. This includes air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelin anti-tank missiles, and other types of anti-armor munitions. Additionally, the package will provide 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems, and other essential equipment. These supplies will be drawn directly from Pentagon stockpiles and delivered through the President’s drawdown authority, which allows for expedited delivery.



If confirmed, this new package would increase the total value of United States military assistance to Ukraine to over USD55.7 billion since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022. The AP’s report also notes that Washington has approved this shipment despite not having full visibility into the specifics of Ukraine’s ongoing operations on Russian territory.



Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh addressed the situation on Thursday, stating that the United States is continuing to collaborate with Ukraine to align this new aid with their strategic objectives on the battlefield.

