Leading Saudi hospital reveal its latest medical education breakthrough in Switzerland

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to strengthen its global presence through its participation for the second consecutive year in the Association for Medical Education in Europe AMEE 2024 conference, held in Basel, Switzerland, from August 26 to 28. The conference brings together experts and specialists in medical education and healthcare from around the world.

KFSHRC's participation in this year's conference focuses on leveraging knowledge to guide clinical practice and develop new knowledge that benefits learners, patients, and the community. This is achieved by fostering collaboration and exchanging expertise among relevant institutions worldwide.

The participation includes a showcase of KFSHRC's experience in employing the latest technologies in medical education, such as virtual simulation and interactive learning tools that enhance trainees' abilities to make clinical decisions. This integrated approach has yielded tangible results, including improving the quality of clinical training and graduating highly qualified medical professionals capable of meeting the demands of the healthcare sector locally and internationally.

In this regard, Dr. Essam Al-Banyan, the General Director of Education and Training at KFSHRC, explained that participation in the AMEE 2024 conference aligns with the hospital's strategic goals to strengthen its position as a global center of excellence in medical education. He noted that the aim of attending this global scientific event is to build new knowledge partnerships and exchange expertise with leading international institutions, contributing to the development of medical competencies capable of addressing future challenges and achieving the hospital's vision of providing advanced healthcare.

Dr. Ali Al-Shahri, Deputy Executive Director for Academic Affairs and Training at KFSHRC, discussed the details of the participation, noting that the hospital will present advanced programs focused on integrating technology into medical education, such as simulation techniques and innovation in clinical training. The participation will also include a showcase of successful experiences in developing academic curricula, adopting innovative teaching methods, and discussing the challenges facing medical education and how to address them in accordance with global best practices.

The efforts of the Education and Training Department at KFSHRC include developing training curricula, employing simulation technology to train healthcare practitioners, adopting innovative training methods, enhancing trainee participation in decision-making, and launching initiatives to train healthcare practitioners in clinical research, which has contributed to the publication of numerous scientific research papers.

KFSHRC's participation in the conference reaffirms its commitment to enhancing medical education and improving healthcare outcomes by integrating advanced technologies and contributing to enriching medical education in collaboration with its counterparts in international institutions.

It is worth noting that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, for the second consecutive year, in the list of the top 250 academic healthcare institutions worldwide, and the highest-valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2024. It was also ranked among the top 250 hospitals in the world by Newsweek magazine in the same year.





