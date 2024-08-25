Lingo Telecom faces USD1M fine for fake AI election call

(MENAFN) A U.S. telecom company, Lingo Telecom, has been penalized with a USD1 million fine for transmitting a fraudulent election call that deceptively simulated the voice of President Joe Biden using artificial intelligence technology. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revealed that Lingo Telecom has agreed to pay the fine and adhere to a specialized program designed to authenticate customers who use its network for data transfer. This scam involved a call with a voice remarkably similar to Biden's, used to mislead voters in New Hampshire in January, urging them to abstain from the Democratic primary. The deceptive call was made to appear as though it was from a Democratic Party political committee, while in reality, the sender's information was falsified.



FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the importance of transparency, stating that “every one of us deserves to know that the voice on the line is exactly who it claims to be.” She stressed that if artificial intelligence is used, it should be clearly disclosed to customers, citizens, or voters. In response to this incident, which has highlighted the potential misuse of AI in the lead-up to the upcoming presidential election, the FCC has reinforced its legal measures against AI-driven counterfeit practices. Earlier in May, the FCC had proposed a USD6 million fine against the political consultant behind the call, underlining the seriousness of the violation and the regulatory body's commitment to addressing such issues.



