PM, NZ Leaders Discuss Ties, Gaza Mediation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met in Wellington yesterday with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of co-operation between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing them, and covered economic co-peration, trade exchange and opportunities in the aviation, technology, and investment sectors, as well as co-operation in clean energy and research.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the humanitarian situation in the Strip, and Qatar's efforts in the mediation aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The visit of HE Sheikh Mohammed to New Zealand followed a similar visit to Australia, as part of a tour of the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met in Wellington yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Winston Peters.

The meeting reviewed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, particularly in international development co-operation.

It also addressed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as updates on the mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also met with Minister for Trade and Export Growth and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Todd McClay.

The meeting reviewed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in a way that boosts trade exchange and contributes to achieving energy and food security in both countries.

