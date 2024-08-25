QRCS Launches Yemen Floods Response Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a fundraising campaign to urgently respond to the recent flash floods across Yemen, with a number of relief interventions at a total cost of QAR 15.5, for the benefit of more than 123,000 people.

In a statement, HE the Secretary-General of QRCS Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi said, "a new humanitarian disaster is befalling Yemen. Heavy rainfall and floods have caused widespread destruction, with dozens killed and thousands rendered homeless. find hardly any food, medications, or shelter."

"In response to this serious emergency, a fundraising campaign is launched by QRCS, inviting benevolent donors to provide the basic needs of affected families, including food, health care supplies, home repair/reconstruction, and relief non-food items," he added.

HE Al Emadi urged the charitable and philanthropic people in the State of Qatar to take the initiative to extend a helping hand and stand by the Yemeni brethren, by supporting this campaign that aims to alleviate their suffering and ensure their safety.

The campaign involves several components, including emergency relief for flood-affected people, aid for poor families/individuals from the proceeds of Zakat Al Mal, distribution of diverse food baskets containing local staples to poor and displaced people, restoration and rehabilitation of 200 damaged homes for displaced and poor people, construction of 150 shelters for displaced and poor people, construction of 20 100-m3 tanks for rainwater harvesting, to secure water for local populations, provision of medical equipment and office furniture to support Al-Jomhouri Hospital's Emergency Center, and general surgery operations and provision of medications for poor patients.

QRCS has allocated several ways and means to receive donations from those wishing to support this campaign, in response to the difficult circumstances facing the people of Yemen.

