Boost For Qatar's Innovation Efforts As UN Selects Gord As Research Facility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Emphasising Qatar's rising clout as a hub of research and innovation, the United Nations has selected the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (Gord), a Qatar-based research entity, to provide an innovation lab, which is accredited and endorsed by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

“The Gord Labs at Qatar Science and Park (QSTP) will act as a to host young researchers by facilitating them in conducting technical testing, experimental work, as well as exchanging knowledge and forward-looking ideas with Gord's senior researchers,” disclosed, Dr Yousef Alhorr, founding chairman of Gord in an exclusive interview with Gulf Times.

This new initiative was unveiled recently at a well-attended virtual event, bringing together more than 200 delegates from UN agencies, Member States, and stakeholders from both public and private sectors across various countries, he said.

The Gord-UNOSSC Lab aims to accelerate the development and implementation of innovative solutions through South-South and triangular cooperation. Integrated within the broader UNOSSC Strategic Framework 2022–2025, the Lab is designed to foster knowledge exchange, capacity building, and technology transfer to address complex development challenges.

Dr Alhorr said that Gord is focused on several activities targeting different sectors at local, regional as well as global level.“We hope that the Gord Labs will help young researchers develop their innovations and get them ready for implementation and commercialisation. This collaboration with the UNOSSC is a significant milestone to have Gord as a United Nations-endorsed entity. The project also positions Qatar as a hub for knowledge exchange and innovation,” explained the founding chairman of Gord.

“Gord's location within QSTP, which is part of Qatar Foundation, positions it as the ideal site for establishing cutting-edge laboratories. Our portfolio of services includes research and development, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination, 3D prototyping and advisory services on sustainability and climate change,” continued, Dr Alhorr.

The project focuses on increasing the capability of developing countries to make informed, evidence-based decisions, incubating and scaling both existing and new solutions. Additionally, it aims to devise and implement strategic policies tailored to meet emerging global challenges.

By fostering a systematic approach to innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnership among countries in the Global South and their triangular cooperation partners, the Lab aspires to drive significant advancements in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and fulfilling the 2030 Agenda. This involves not only promoting innovative ideas and experiments but also enhancing the visibility and adoption of effective solutions through dynamic communication and robust advocacy strategies.

“With respect to research and development, exciting developments are underway and we look forward to greater growth in the near future,” added, Dr Alhorr.

