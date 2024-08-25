Georgetown University In Qatar Welcomes Class Of 2028

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) launched its 20th anniversary celebrations by proudly welcoming 132 students in the Class of 2028 at the 2024 Convocation.

This event welcomed the largest number of Qatari students ever admitted and honored two decades of partnership with Qatar Foundation and enduring contributions to Qatar's educational landscape; a milestone to be marked throughout the year with various events and activities.

Assistant Dean for Admissions and Strategic Enrollment Management, Joseph Hernandez highlighted the importance of this milestone. "This year's class diversity reflects our growing global reputation. Foreign Policy Magazine recently recognized the Georgetown curriculum as the best for careers in international relations and foreign policy. Our unique location as part of Qatar Foundation's exceptional ecosystem allows us to attract talented students interested in tackling global challenges and engaging in our world-class curriculum right here in Qatar."

GU-Q Dean, Dr. Safwan Al Masri encouraged the new Hoyas to seize the unique opportunities before them. "You are joining a university like no other, in a country like no other, at a time like no other. As we reflect on our 20th anniversary, remember: you are part of something exceptional. GU-Q is where intellectual curiosity meets global responsibility, where rigorous academics meet a commitment to making a difference. You are now part of a legacy that spans continents and centuries, and it is up to you to carry it forward."

The Convocation ceremony concluded an eventful Hoya Welcome Week, carefully designed to support students as they transition into university life. The week's activities, ranging from cultural immersion sessions and academic discussions to team-building exercises, were thoughtfully curated to foster a sense of belonging and intellectual curiosity while building a strong foundation for their Georgetown journey ahead.



