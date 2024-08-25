Justice Ministry Licenses 610 Real Estate Brokers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Justice, represented by the Brokerage Department, has licensed so far 610 real estate brokers to streamline the real estate sector of the country.

The growing number of licensed brokers shows the success of the ministry in curbing the unlicensed brokers and speculations that affect the real estate reputation.

The list of licensed real estate brokers with their contact number (mobile and e-mail) and licence numbers is shared on the website of the Ministry of Justice, making it easy for buyers and sellers of properties to approach them for their services.

In Doha Municipality, 340 brokers have been licensed, followed by Al Rayan Municipality with 163 licences.

As many as 47 brokers have been licensed in Umm Salal Municipality and 32 licences have been issued in Al Daayen Municipality. The ministry also issued 16 licences to real estate brokers in Al Wakra Municipality, six licences in Al Khor and Al Zakhira Municipality, five licences in Al Shamal Municipality and one licence in Al Sheehaniya Municipality.

Head of the Control and Auditing Section of Real Estate Brokers Department at the Ministry of Justice Ibrahim Saleh Al Qadi said that real estate brokers need licence to operate in Qatar.

Speaking to Al Rayan TV recently, he said that interested candidates are required to submit an application attached with all necessary documents at the Real Estate Brokers Department through the website of the Ministry of Justice to obtain the licence.

“The department assesses the applications for approval and refers them to the Legal and Judicial Studies Center where the approved candidates undergo a training course to acquaint them with the law related to their rights and duties,” said Al Qadi.

He said that after completion of the course, the brokers take oath in front of the Committee for Real Estate Brokers led by Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice for Real Estate Registration and Documentation Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi.

“After taking oath, the brokers pay fees and start work,” said Al Qadi.

He said that the ministry issues licence of real estate brokerage to individuals as well as firms.

“The Law No. 22 of 2017 on Regulating the Real Estate Brokerage Works stipulates that a written contract should be made between the broker and property owner or those seeking the brokerage service,” said Al Qadi.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice from August 11 to 15, 2024 reached QR164,585,647, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during this period was QR19,545,642.

The weekly bulletin issued by the department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, and residential units.

The sales were recorded in Al Rayyan, Umm Slal, Doha, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Al Shamal municipalities and in the Pearl Island, Lusail 69, Al Kharayej, Legtaifiya, Al Dafna 60 Zones.