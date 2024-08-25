Industry Leaders Gather at Huawei ICT Day 2024 in Saudi Arabia to Discuss an Intelligent Future

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 22, 2024 Huawei cemented its commitment to advancing digital transformation within Saudi Arabia by hosting its annual Saudi ICT Day and Partner Summit on August 20th. Themed "Accelerate Industrial Intelligence," the event was held at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences and welcomed over 500 participants, industry experts, and ecosystem partners to explore the development trends and best practices of intelligent networks in the new era.



This year's summit provided a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration. Attendees, including government officials, industry leaders, and ecosystem partners, engaged in insightful discussions on harnessing the power of intelligent technologies to shape a smarter future for Saudi Arabia.



Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia, remarked, "Huawei is deeply committed to accelerate the intelligent digital transformation in Saudi Arabia, and our ICT Day and Partner Summit 2024 is a testament to that commitment. We believe that by working closely with our partners and customers, we can unlock the full potential of digitalization and contribute to a smarter, more connected Saudi Arabia, in line with the goals of Vision 2030."



Dual Focus on Innovation and Collaboration

Huawei Saudi ICT Day provided an in-depth exploration of Huawei's latest ICT innovations, specifically tailored to meet the specific requirements of the Saudi Arabian market and support its national development goals. Attendees gained firsthand insights into the transformative capabilities ranging from industrial solutions and Smart Education to Smart Hospital and advanced Commercial Market offerings. The event also shined a spotlight on advancements in AI and its versatile applications across various industries in Saudi Arabia.

During the Saudi Partner Summit, Huawei emphasized the critical importance of collaboration in driving digital transformation, focusing on strengthening its partner ecosystem within Saudi Arabia. The summit served as a platform for unveiling Huawei's new partner policy for the first half of 2024, which prioritizes ecosystem expansion, ensuring business compliance, and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships. The event concluded with a dedicated ceremony to acknowledge and celebrate partners for their outstanding contributions to the shared success of Huawei within the Kingdom.



Unveiling a New Era of Technological Advancements

The event featured dedicated technical sessions, including a Network Summit, a Cloud Forum, and a Data Storage Roundtable, that provided attendees with in-depth knowledge and practical insights. Huawei also unveiled several groundbreaking solutions to further enhance Saudi Arabia's digital landscape.



These innovations included advancements in network infrastructure, designed to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure connectivity essential for supporting the Kingdom's digital aspirations. Specifically, Huawei



unveiled its Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions for Saudi Arabia, tailored to diverse scenarios such as high-quality Wi-Fi 7 campus networks, ultra-resilient Multi-DC networks, and Hisec SASE network security. These purpose-built offerings demonstrate Huawei's commitment to collaborating with customers to build a digital-intelligent Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Huawei introduced its latest intelligent and resilient data storage solutions for the AI era, addressing the increasing demand for secure and efficient data management. This includes their All-Flash DR/Anti-Ransomware solution, which was further discussed during a dedicated Data Storage Round Table.



The company also showcased updates on Huawei Cloud, highlighting the platform's enhanced capabilities in supporting digital transformation across various sectors. A dedicated Huawei Cloud session provided attendees with deeper insights into these innovations.



Reinforcing Huawei's dedication to the Kingdom's digital future, Eric Yang stated, "These advancements represent our unwavering commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals. We will continue to work closely with our partners and customers to build a fully connected, intelligent Saudi Arabia."





MENAFN25082024005161011692ID1108597487