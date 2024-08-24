عربي


Russian Forces Destroy Local History Museum In Huliaipole

8/24/2024 7:16:33 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of August 24, Russian troops shelled the town of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, hitting the building of a local history museum.

The National Police of Ukraine reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.


“In Huliaipole, a historical site - the Local History Museum - was destroyed in a nighttime shelling. The building caught fire as a result of the attack and burned to the ground,” the statement said.

No casualties were reported.

Photo:

UkrinForm

