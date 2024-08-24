(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Recently, some Western representatives, particularly Toivo
Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, have
intensified their contacts with elements trying to revive Armenian
separatist tendencies. For instance, Armenia's former Foreign
Minister Vardan Oskanyan has recently held meetings with Toivo
Klaar and other Western circles. The stopped peace talks between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, Oskanyan's continued baseless accusations
and threats against Azerbaijan, and Toyvo Klaar's overt bias
towards the "Garabagh Armenians" while dealing with official Baku
raise questions about the objectives of these discussions. In a
region where issues such as landmine discussions and Armenia's
territorial claims against Azerbaijan are pertinent, Klaar's
meetings with incompetent politicians like Oskanyan, who has been
involved in dubious activities, cast doubt on his professional
ethics and competence.
It should be noted that Toivo Klaar's biased stance against
Azerbaijan not only tarnishes the reputation of the European Union
but also reveals his unprofessional and unethical values. Denying
the fact of the occupation of historical Azerbaijani lands, and
supporting Armenian groups that have occupied Garabagh, raises
questions about the true objectives of this individual.
Is Toivo Klaar representing the European Union or
bringing it into disrepute?
Earlier this month, during an interview with the media resources
Toivo Klaar made statements suggesting that the return of the
“Garabagh Armenians” was Azerbaijan's obligation, while the return
of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia depended on the
outcome of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process. His views
on treating the issue of“Garabagh Armenians” as a special case
demonstrate that he is not suited for the role of EU Special
Representative for the South Caucasus.
His consideration of the return of Armenians who migrated to
Armenia and other countries from Garabagh voluntarily as a special
case, while conditioning the right of forcibly expelled
Azerbaijanis to return, is particularly unacceptable.
It is worth recalling that the genocide and crimes perpetrated
by the Armenian army against Azerbaijanis led to 1 million
Azerbaijanis becoming refugees and nearly 4,000 people going
missing. When Armenians occupied 20% of Azerbaijani territory,
individuals like Toivo Klaar showed no reaction, but now, as
Garabagh has been liberated, they reveal their pro-Armenian
positions.
Unlike the Armenian government, which has repeatedly made
appeals for Armenians to stay in their homes and return, Toivo
Klaar, who has been appointed ambassador, is well aware that
Armenians have no intention of returning to sovereign Azerbaijani
territories.
Now, Toivo Klaar's meetings with individuals like Oskanyan, who
is involved in dirty dealings and chairs some“commission” created
by the fictitious Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to act against
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, seem to indicate a recent focus
on drawing attention to Klaar's activities. Unfortunately, contacts
between Western circles and fraudsters like Oskanyan are a glaring
example of political hypocrisy.
It should be recalled that former Foreign Minister Vardan
Oskanyan has been repeatedly mentioned in connection with money
laundering and other crimes. Regrettably, Klaar's activities seem
to serve to creation of new sources of tension against
Azerbaijan.
Claims by policymakers like Toivo Klaar that human rights only
apply to Armenians, while those who occasionally speak of democracy
and human rights, actually view issues through a lens of religious
and ethnic bias, further demonstrate this. Obviously, Toivo Klaar's
active collaboration with separatist tendencies in the region
should be investigated for its alignment with the official policies
of the European Union.
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.