Viral Video: Unusual Footage Of 'Seven Suns' In China Sky Leave Netizens Stunned, 'Just A Beginner VFX'
8/24/2024 3:22:20 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A video showing seven suns in the sky recently went viral on social media. The unusual footage was recorded in Chengdu, Sichuan, South-West China, and depicted seven "suns" appearing in a row.
Netizens on social media have commented on this viral video. One user said,“How much China paid for graphics artists”, while another called it“very unique”
Some other user called the video just a VFX, he wrote,“If this incident happened in the sky then why is only one video available on internet. Are mobile phones and cameras banned in that city? This is just a beginner VFX student's video project.”
“So, looks like fake. All suns have the same marks,” some other user remarked.
One user said,“Nature can be scary”
“No way in hell that's real,” some other said.
“Must be VERY RARE, it never happened”
