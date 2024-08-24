عربي


CEC Announces 991 Candidates For Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

8/24/2024 5:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Rovzat Gasimov, has confirmed that the printed ballots for the upcoming parliamentary elections feature the names of 991 candidates, Azernews reports.

In a recent statement to journalists, Gasimov highlighted that this marks the final stage of the election process. He noted, "The commission has printed 6,516,567 ballots, each listing 991 candidates. This ensures a broad range of choices for voters in the September 1 election."

Gasimov also mentioned that the election campaign has proceeded in a calm and orderly manner, with candidates engaging in a respectful competition.

The extraordinary parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are set to take place on September 1.

MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596114


AzerNews

