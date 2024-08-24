CEC Announces 991 Candidates For Upcoming Parliamentary Elections
Date
8/24/2024 5:16:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Rovzat
Gasimov, has confirmed that the printed ballots for the upcoming
parliamentary elections feature the names of 991 candidates,
Azernews reports.
In a recent statement to journalists, Gasimov highlighted that
this marks the final stage of the election process. He noted, "The
commission has printed 6,516,567 ballots, each listing 991
candidates. This ensures a broad range of choices for voters in the
September 1 election."
Gasimov also mentioned that the election campaign has proceeded
in a calm and orderly manner, with candidates engaging in a
respectful competition.
The extraordinary parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are set
to take place on September 1.
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.