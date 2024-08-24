Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Burst Into Tears While Agreeing To Lie-Detector Test, 'Maybe This Test...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: Primary accused in the case, Sanjay Roy , broke down in front of the court after he was asked why did he agree to undergo the polygraph test. The accused Times of India report, Roy became emotional after a district court magistrate asked him why he agreed to the lie-detector test.

Responding to the magistrate's question, Roy claimed that he is innocent and charges against him are false.“I haven't committed any crime. I'm being framed. Maybe this test will prove that,” TOI quoted Roy as saying during the hearing.

During the hearing, the district court approved Sanjay Roy's polygraph test . The test can be carried out only after the court grants permission and the consent of the person who will undergo it.

Why did Sanjay Roy agreed to undergo polygraph test?

According to the TOI report, Sanjay Roy agreed to the polygraph test because he was innocent. After breaking down in tears, Roy maintained that he was innocent. He called himself innocent even in response to the magistrate's question of why he agreed to the lie-detector test.

The polygraph test of accused Sanjay Roy, along with former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and four other people, began on Saturday, reported PTI.

The lie detection tests of the main accused, Sanjay Roy, are set to take place in prison. Meanwhile, the tests of the other six people, including the former RG Kar principal, will be held at the agency's office. Apart from Ghosh and Roy, four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident and a civil volunteer will undergo tests.

A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi have flown to Kolkata to conduct these tests, reported PTI.

Earlier, the CBI told the Supreme Court that the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe and presented the possibility of an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police.