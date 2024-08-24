Zelensky: No Sick Old Man From Red Square Will Dictate Any Of His Red Lines To Ukraine And The Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his message of Independence Day greetings, said that Ukraine and Ukrainians will decide by themselves how to live their lives, what path to follow and what choices to make, because this is how independence works.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in an address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, Ukrinform reports.

"The sick old man from Red Square, who constantly threatens everyone with a red button, will not dictate any of his red lines to us. How we live, which path we take, and what choices we make will be determined only by Ukraine and Ukrainians. That is how independence works," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy recorded a video address from the Sumy region, near the Psel River a few kilometers from the border with Russia.

"The border between an independent European state and the number-one terrorist organization in the world. 913 days ago, Russia launched a war against us, including through the Sumy region. It violated not only sovereign borders but also the limits of cruelty and common sense. Its endless goal was one thing: to destroy us. Today, however, we are celebrating Ukraine's 33rd Independence Day. What the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its own home. And those who wanted to turn our lands into a buffer zone must now consider that their country might become a buffer federation," the President said.

“Ukrainians always return their debts. And the one who wished a disaster on our land will see it at own home, with interest added. Whoever wants to sow evil on our land will reap its fruits on own territory," Zelensky went on to say.

The President thanked everyone who helps the soldiers and the Ukrainian state, everyone who lives and works so that independence works and lives.

"Our doctors, our rescuers, our firefighters, energy workers, our volunteers and entrepreneurs, policemen and farmers, railway workers, teachers and students. Each and all of them. Ukrainian men and women, here in Ukraine and abroad, who help, find, send the necessary, tell the world about Ukraine. And everyone in our currently occupied territories who stands with Ukraine. All Ukrainian men and women, whose power has no boundaries, whose will is boundless. Everyone, to whom I am infinitely grateful, today and for each of the 913 days of this war. For the cause of each and every one of you," the head of the Ukrainian state emphasized.

As reported, Ukraine celebrates the 33rd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on August 24.

Photo via the Office of the President of Ukraine