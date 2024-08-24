عربي


Azerbaijan Premier League: Neftchi Faces Araz Nakhchivan In IV Round Clash

Azerbaijan Premier League: Neftchi Faces Araz Nakhchivan In IV Round Clash


8/24/2024 5:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today in the Azerbaijan Premier League, a key match of the IV round will feature Neftchi, under the management of Roman Grigorchuk, as they visit Araz Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

Neftchi, struggling with a winless streak over the past three rounds, will look to turn their fortunes around at the Live Bona Dea Arena, with kickoff scheduled for 20:30.

In other league news, Sabail secured a decisive 4-0 victory over Kepaz in the opening match of the round. Two additional fixtures are set to take place tomorrow.

AzerNews

