Azerbaijan Premier League: Neftchi Faces Araz Nakhchivan In IV Round Clash
8/24/2024 5:16:49 AM
Today in the Azerbaijan Premier League, a key match of the IV
round will feature Neftchi, under the management of Roman
Grigorchuk, as they visit Araz Nakhchivan,
Azernews reports.
Neftchi, struggling with a winless streak over the past three
rounds, will look to turn their fortunes around at the Live Bona
Dea Arena, with kickoff scheduled for 20:30.
In other league news, Sabail secured a decisive 4-0 victory over
Kepaz in the opening match of the round. Two additional fixtures
are set to take place tomorrow.
