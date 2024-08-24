Ballot Distribution Begins For Azerbaijan's Extraordinary Milli Majlis Elections
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In preparation for the extraordinary elections to the Milli
Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for September 1,
the Central Election Commission has commenced the distribution of
ballot papers to district election commissions,
Azernews reports.
The process is being conducted openly and transparently, with
oversight from Central Election Commission members, Secretariat
staff, and district election commission chairs and secretaries.
This provides a comprehensive opportunity for international and
local observers, media representatives, and interested parties to
closely monitor the proceedings.
Media coverage has detailed the preparation of the ballots in
compliance with legal requirements and the logistics of their
distribution. Journalists were given thorough briefings and had
their questions addressed during this period.
The ballot distribution will span three days, concluding on
August 26. On the first day, August 24, ballots will be distributed
to 40 constituencies, including those in the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, areas with polling stations in recently liberated
territories, and remote regions. Over the following two days, the
remaining constituencies will receive their ballots.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for ensuring the
security of the transportation, storage, and distribution of the
ballots.
The Central Election Commission approved the specifications for
the ballots on August 15, with a total of 6,516,567 ballots
printed. After distribution to district election commissions, the
ballots will be transferred to precinct election commissions at
least three days before the election day.
