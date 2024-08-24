Ballot Distribution Begins For Azerbaijan's Extraordinary Milli Majlis Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In preparation for the extraordinary to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for September 1, the Central Election Commission has commenced the distribution of ballot papers to district election commissions, Azernews reports.

The process is being conducted openly and transparently, with oversight from Central Election Commission members, Secretariat staff, and district election commission chairs and secretaries. This provides a comprehensive opportunity for international and local observers, representatives, and interested parties to closely monitor the proceedings.

Media coverage has detailed the preparation of the ballots in compliance with legal requirements and the logistics of their distribution. Journalists were given thorough briefings and had their questions addressed during this period.

The ballot distribution will span three days, concluding on August 26. On the first day, August 24, ballots will be distributed to 40 constituencies, including those in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, areas with polling stations in recently liberated territories, and remote regions. Over the following two days, the remaining constituencies will receive their ballots.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for ensuring the security of the transportation, storage, and distribution of the ballots.

The Central Election Commission approved the specifications for the ballots on August 15, with a total of 6,516,567 ballots printed. After distribution to district election commissions, the ballots will be transferred to precinct election commissions at least three days before the election day.