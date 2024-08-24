COP29 Azerbaijan Hosts Transition To An Ecologically Clean Lifestyle Event
Date
8/24/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In an ongoing effort to highlight environmental issues, the
COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, supported by COP29 volunteers,
recently hosted an event titled "Transition to an ecologically
clean lifestyle," Azernews reports.
Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources, the event aimed to address plastic waste
reduction, recycling, and the environmental benefits of sustainable
practices. Held on August 23 at the COP29 Information Center on
Baku's seaside boulevard, the event invited residents to drop off
various used items, including plastic, paper, and batteries, for
proper disposal.
Participants were educated through videos and displays on the
negative impacts of plastic use, proper waste disposal techniques,
paper recycling methods, and the benefits of adopting sustainable
habits. The collected waste was then handed over to "Tamiz Shahar"
OJSC and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources for
responsible disposal.
In addition to the waste collection drive, a master class was
conducted to promote the reduction of plastic bag use. Attendees
engaged in designing eco-friendly bags from durable materials,
encouraging the use of these alternatives over environmentally
harmful plastic bags. The master class aimed to foster a culture of
sustainability and involve community members in environmental
protection efforts.
