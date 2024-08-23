VTOMAN Announces Exciting Labor Day Sale: Up To 45% Off Top-Rated Jump Starters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vtoman is excited to announce a Day Promotion, offering up to 45% off on VTOMAN X1, X7, and V10 Max jump starters. Just in time for Labor Day road trips.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VTOMAN, a leading provider of portable power solutions, is excited to announce a special Labor Day sales event, offering up to 45% off on three of its most popular products: the VTOMAN X1 , X7 , and V10 Max jump starters. This limited-time promotion on amazon will run from August 26th through September 8th, 2024, making it the perfect opportunity for consumers to invest in reliable, high-performance tools at unbeatable prices-just in time for Labor Day road trips.Labor Day Road Trip Essentials:As many families prepare for Labor Day weekend getaways, having a dependable car jump starter is crucial. Whether you're heading out on a long road trip, camping in remote areas, or simply enjoying a day trip, VTOMAN's jump starters ensure you're never stranded due to a dead battery. These devices are not only essential for safety but also offer the peace of mind that comes with being prepared for any situation on the road.Sale Highlights:VTOMAN X1 Jump Starter: Originally $189, Now $104- Peak Current: 2500A- Engine Compatibility: Up to 8.5L Gas / 6.0L Diesel- Key Features: 150PSI air compressor, 3.2-inch large screen, multiple safety protections, and portable power bank functionality.- Why Buy: The X1 is a versatile, all-in-one solution ideal for road trips, outdoor adventures, and on-the-job use, combining essential features in a compact design. It's a must-have for those planning to hit the road this Labor DayBuy from Amazon:VTOMAN X7 Jump Starter: Originally $189, Now $104- Peak Current: 4250A- Engine Compatibility: Up to 10L Gas / 10L Diesel- Key Features: Integrated 160PSI air compressor with smart inflation, 5.1-inch smart screen, and versatile power bank functions.- Why Buy: The X7 is perfect for those with larger vehicles or those venturing into more remote areas. Its powerful performance and additional air compressor make it an essential tool for safe and enjoyable road trips.Buy from Amazon:VTOMAN V10 Max Jump Starter: Originally $189, Now $104- Peak Current: 5500A- Engine Compatibility: All gas engines / Up to 12.0L Diesel- Key Features: 100W two-way fast charging, powerful portable power bank, 400-lumen LED light with 3 modes, and a 15V/10A port for DC devices.- Why Buy: Designed for heavy-duty use, the V10 Max is ideal for RV owners, professionals, and those who demand the highest performance from their tools. It's the perfect companion for long-haul trips and demanding environments.Buy from Amazon:Why Choose VTOMAN?VTOMAN products are engineered with the latest technology to ensure safety, reliability, and convenience for all users. Whether you're a professional in need of a reliable tool on the job, an outdoor enthusiast preparing for your next adventure, or a family gearing up for a Labor Day road trip, VTOMAN's jump starters and power stations deliver superior performance every time.AvailabilityThe VTOMAN Labor Day Sale will be available through on Amazon from August 26th to September 8th, 2024. This is a limited-time offer, so customers are encouraged to take advantage of these significant savings while supplies last.About VTOMANFounded by a team of passionate engineers and scientists with over 15 years of experience in battery and renewable energy, VTOMAN is committed to making sustainable energy lifestyles accessible to everyone. VTOMAN's products, including portable power stations, jump starters, and power tools, are designed to provide reliable, innovative solutions for a wide range of applications, from outdoor adventures to emergency preparedness. For more information, visit or follow VTOMAN on Instagram at @vtoman_official.

