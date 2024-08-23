Console Mattiacci Law Prevails In Motion For Sanctions - IKEA Ordered To Pay $566,296.89 In Fees And $434.64 In Expenses For Conduct During Discovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Susan Saint-Antoine

led the charge against IKEA, spearheading the discovery, uncovering the deletion of key emails, and writing the bulk of the briefs.

Susan Saint-Antoine, Esquire

Laura C. Mattiacci

handled the two-day sanctions hearing, which included calling as plaintiffs' first witness, and as-of-cross, IKEA's General Counsel, calling Ms. Saint-Antoine on direct examination and arguing the Motion for Sanctions. With the guidance of

Stephen G. Console

overseeing strategy, all of CML's IKEA team contributed to the victory.

In the July 22, 2024 Sanctions Award Opinion, The Honorable Anita B. Brody of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania wrote: "[a]s IKEA and this Court both recognize, Plaintiffs' counsel 'maintains an excellent reputation in the Philadelphia employment law community.' ECF No. 392 at 30 n.17. Plaintiffs' counsel provided exceptional legal work in this case and brought IKEA's non-compliance to the Court's attention through a thoroughly briefed and argued Motion for Sanctions."

In setting rates, Judge Brody quoted Judge Rice's Opinion in a previous federal court, post-trial fee petition win by Console Mattiacci Law, which recognized the need for rates to be free from discrimination ("...based on

Saint-Antoine

and

Mattiacci's

'exceptional legal work in this case' and the historical and persisting discrepancies in pay equality such that 'women in law earn less than their male counterparts. Attorneys of comparable skill and ability merit equal compensation without regard to gender or age.'"

Ray v. AT&T Mobility Servs., LLC, 2022 WL 1203730 (E.D. Pa. Apr. 22, 2022)).

On May 6, 2024, Judge Brody found that "IKEA acted willfully and in bad faith to deprive Plaintiffs of key discoverable information..." In addition to the monetary award of $566,296.89 in fees and $434.64 in expenses, the Judge also ordered as a sanction: "Pursuant to Rule 37(b)(2)(A)(i): [i]t is established for purposes of second stage certification that IKEA had in place a common employer practice, or standard operating procedure, to which its U.S. retail employees were subject, of favoring younger employees for leadership development and management level positions." 2024 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 81853.



The May 6, 2024 Sanctions Opinion can be read

here . The July 22, 2024 Sanctions Award Opinion can be read

here .

