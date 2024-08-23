Successful Training For Trainers On Pre-Departure Orientation For Indonesian Migrant Workers

(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of the Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Human Rights Coalition 's People Positive Palm project , The International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted a pivotal Training for Trainers (TOT) session at Lombok Raya Hotel, Mataram City, focused on pre-departure orientation (PDO) for Indonesian Migrant Workers (IMWs).

This training follows the successful completion of the PDO module development in 2023. The TOT saw participation from 64 individuals (35 men and 29 women), including government officials, non-government organizations, and local community representatives.

Key Highlights of the Training

The training spanned three days with distinct focus areas:



9-10 July : Government officials attended, primarily instructors from the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) and Office of Manpower in both West and East Nusa Tenggara. These instructors are tasked with delivering PDO sessions to migrant workers before they depart for their host countries. 11 July : The final day targeted non-government organizations and local community members in West Nusa Tenggara.

The training utilized a participatory methodology, emphasizing its suitability for migrant workers with diverse educational backgrounds. A significant portion of the training was devoted to a comprehensive review of Module II, the Palm Oil Supply Chain under the Occupational Health and Safety module. This included detailed explanations of various jobs within the supply chain, types of employers, job descriptions, and living and working conditions in plantation settings.

Participants practiced developing and presenting a training module, receiving feedback to refine their skills for future PDO sessions.

Action Plan and Next Steps

A strategic plan was devised to ensure the PDO modules are widely beneficial to migrant workers:

: It was agreed that modules 1, 3, and 4 will be embedded in the existing national PDO curriculum for the palm oil sector. Specifically, Module II will be added to BP2MI's Learning Management System once the new regulation extending PDO training to three days is implemented.: Collaboration of P3/IOM and BP2MI has brought value and should contienue to help build capacity of PDO trainers that engage around 40-50 workers weekly.: NGOs and CSOs were encouraged to integrate the methods and content of the modules into their socialization programs. Some NGOs with existing programs for assisting migrant workers plan to use these materials to enhance their community information sessions.

This training marks a significant step towards better-preparing Indonesian migrant workers for their roles abroad, ensuring they are well-informed and equipped for their new environments. The collaborative efforts between the CGF, HRC, IOM, BP2MI, government officials, and local organizations underline a shared commitment to the welfare and success of migrant workers.

Join us in supporting the People Positive Palm Project and collaborating to transform labour practices in the palm oil sector. For more information, visit tcgfsocial or email .