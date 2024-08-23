(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Day approaches, AFERIY , a leading brand in portable power and clean energy, honors American workers with an array of portable power stations at unbeatable prices. Power UP Your Labor Day with AFERIY.

AFERIY's Advanced Battery

Power Up Your Labour Day with AFERIY

AFERIY 's energy storage products utilize LiFePO4 batteries from EVE Energy, known for their top-tier safety and exceptional battery cycle life. With BMS Ultra Safe technology and a rapid-response UPS function under 10ms, these products provide stable, pure sine wave AC power output, coupled with bidirectional inverter technology. They support simultaneous AC and MTTP input, ensuring faster charging. With a battery lifespan of up to 10 years, AFERIY guarantees safe, efficient, and long-lasting power support.

AFERIY Portable Power Station P210

The AFERIY P210 features a robust 2048Wh battery capacity and 2400W output power, with a battery cycle life of up to 4,000 cycles. It can be fully charged in just 90 minutes, enhancing convenience. With 16 output ports, it meets the power needs of various appliances, making it ideal for everyday use, RV camping, and backyard projects.

AFERIY Portable Power Station P310

The AFERIY P310 is a powerful and efficient home energy storage solution with 3300W of power and a 3840Wh battery capacity, weighing only 40KG. Its adjustable input power and maximum 2000W photovoltaic input significantly improve solar energy efficiency, helping users save on electricity bills while providing reliable backup power during emergencies, such as hurricanes or power outages.

AFERIY Portable Power Station P010

The AFERIY P010 is lightweight and portable, weighing just 6.5kg, offering 800W of power and a 512Wh battery capacity. It features a rapid-response UPS function under 10ms and bidirectional inverter technology. In constant power mode, it can support devices up to 1000W, delivering flexible and reliable power solutions.

About AFERIY

AFERIY is a leading company in sustainable energy solutions, dedicated to providing convenient, reliable, and efficient clean energy for homes, outdoor activities, and emergency situations. Our vision, "MY POWER MY FREE WAY," is to empower a free lifestyle for users worldwide by offering the most innovative and sustainable clean power solutions. For more information, please visit

SOURCE AFERIY