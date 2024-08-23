Bringing AI Into Fertility Treatment: How Nisha IVF Centre Leads In Modern IVF

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As AI continues to evolve, it's poised to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and overall success rates of fertility treatments. Dr. Nisarg Patel, co-founder of Nisha IVF Centre, a leading IVF in Ahmedabad shares his insights on how these emerging technologies are transforming IVF and what it means for couples trying to conceive.

"When we talk about AI in IVF, it's not just about adopting new for the sake of it," says Dr. Patel. "It's about improving the precision and personalization of fertility treatments. For instance, one of the critical stages in IVF is embryo selection. An embryo, as you may know, is in the early stages of development after fertilization. Choosing the best one is crucial because it directly impacts the success of the pregnancy. Traditionally, this has been done through visual assessments, which, while effective, can sometimes be limited by what the human eye can detect. AI enhances this process by analyzing intricate data from embryo images and identifying patterns that might be missed. This means we can select the most viable embryos with greater confidence, increasing the chances of a successful outcome, especially for couples who have had multiple failed IVF cycles."

Dr Patel also points out the benefits of AI in predictive modelling for treatment plans. "Every patient's fertility journey is unique, and AI helps us understand these individual differences better. By analyzing data from previous IVF cycles and specific factors like age, hormone levels, and genetic history, AI can predict how a patient might respond to various treatment protocols. This allows us to tailor our approach, reducing the need for trial and error. It's about creating a treatment plan that's truly customized to the individual, which can be a game-changer for many couples."

Beyond AI, Dr. Patel highlights other technological advancements that are making a significant impact. "Time-lapse imaging is another breakthrough that is worth exploring. Traditionally, embryos are checked at specific intervals, which means that we might miss some crucial developmental milestones. With time-lapse imaging, we can continuously monitor the embryos without disturbing them. This non-invasive method gives us a detailed view of their development, helping us identify the best candidates for transfer and increasing the chances of a successful pregnancy."



Dr. Patel further explains the role of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) in modern IVF. "PGT allows us to screen embryos for genetic abnormalities before implantation. This significantly reduces the risk of miscarriage and increases the chances of a healthy pregnancy. What's even more exciting is how AI can be integrated with PGT to enhance the accuracy of these screenings. Combining these technologies provides our patients with more confidence in their treatment outcomes."

Additionally, AI is making advancements in assessing egg quality, which has traditionally been a challenging aspect of fertility treatments. "New AI tools are being developed to analyze the viability of eggs with greater accuracy than ever before. These tools offer personalized predictions on which eggs are most likely to lead to a successful pregnancy, representing a significant advancement over the current age-based estimates that many clinics still rely on," Dr. Patel explains.

These advancements are not just about technology for technology's sake-they are about improving the patient experience and outcomes. The benefits of these innovations are clear: higher success rates, more personalized care, and a deeper understanding of each patient's unique fertility challenges. Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots , echoes this sentiment, stating that "Nisha IVF Centre is at the forefront of educating patients about these technologies, ensuring they understand how AI and other advancements can benefit their treatment."

While AI and these other technologies are still emerging, the potential they hold for the future of IVF is immense. Dr. Patel notes, "We are optimistic about what these technologies can offer, but we also approach them with careful consideration. Our goal is to integrate these advancements into our existing practices in a way that truly benefits our patients."

Nisha IVF Centre is committed to staying informed and ready to adopt these innovations as they become more widely available. By doing so, they ensure that their patients have access to the most advanced fertility treatments, combined with the clinic's years of experience and dedication to compassionate care.

