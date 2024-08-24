Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Divorce: Real Reason OUT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who married in May 2020 and repeated their vows according to Hindu and Christian traditions in February 2023, announced their split in July 2024.

Weeks after Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya split, it was discovered that the cricketer was“too full of himself”.

An individual close to the former marriage said Natasa struggled with Hardik's demeanour and felt uncomfortable after the choice. They split up.

His flamboyance and arrogance were too much for her. It overwhelmed Natasa. She discovered their personalities differed greatly.

It made her uneasy to compare it to him. This never-ending procedure becomes exhausting. Natasa couldn't keep up, so she retreated, Times Now said.

She debated it, but when he didn't alter, she decided. Natasa's decision was tough, but it took time. The insider stated that her wound was slow yet persistent.

In July 2024, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their divorce after marrying in May 2020 and renewing their vows in February 2023.

The couple said it was a“tough decision” and they will continue co-parenting their kid, Agastya.

