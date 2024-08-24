Assam Minor's Gang-Rape Case: Prime Accused Escapes Police Custody, Dies After Jumping Into Pond (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One of the three accused in the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Assam's Dhing area on Saturday (August 24) died after allegedly escaping custody and jumping into a pond with his hands cuffed. It is reportedly said that the accused, Tafazul Islam, who had been arrested just a day earlier, reportedly fled while being taken to the crime scene for re-creation by the police early in the morning.

The incident took place on Thursday when the young girl was allegedly assaulted and raped by three individuals while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle. The attack took place around 8 pm in the Nagaon district, leaving the girl injured and unconscious by the roadside near a pond. Local residents found her and swiftly informed the authorities.

According to the police, Tafazul Islam, the prime suspect, was brought to the scene around 3:30 am on Saturday for a re-creation of the crime. During this process, he managed to escape and jumped into a nearby pond. A search operation was immediately launched, and his body was recovered after nearly two hours.

So far, police have arrested one person and detained another in connection with the case, while the search for the third suspect continues. Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh visited the site on Friday and met with the victim's family, while also reviewing the progress of the investigation.

Superintendent of Police for Nagaon district, Swapnaneel Deka, explained that Tafazul Islam attempted to flee during the investigation and drowned in the pond located near the crime scene. His body was recovered with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concern over the incident, emphasizing the need for swift and strict action in cases of atrocities against women. He urged the government to take aggressive measures to prevent such incidents and ensure justice for the victims.

Sarma also remarked on the increase in criminal activities by certain groups following the recent Lok Sabha elections, vowing that the perpetrators of the Dhing incident would be brought to justice.