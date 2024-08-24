Pradeep Bandekar’S Prayer Meet: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff And More Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) came together to pay their respects to senior photographer Pradeep Bandekar at a prayer meeting in Mumbai. Stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Vidya Balan, attended the ceremony to offer their condolences.

Pradeep Bandekar passed away earlier this month. His son, Prathamesh Bandekar, shared the news of his untimely demise on social media. A prayer meeting was held in Mumbai on Friday for the peace of Pradeep Bandekar's soul.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, to pay tribute to Pradeep Bandekar. The prayer meeting was attended by not just his colleagues, but also industry heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Jackie Shroff, among others. The videos are becoming popular on social media.

Aamir Khan also arrived to pay tribute to senior photographer Pradeep Bandekar. Apart from these celebrities, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Gulshan Grover, Vicky Kaushal, his father Sham Kaushal, and Poonam Dhillon were among those who attended the prayer meeting.

He was 70 at the time of his death. Soon after the news of his death broke, stars Ajay Devgn, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Bipasha Basu flocked to social media to pay tribute to the famous photographer.

