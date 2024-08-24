Attention Bengaluru! Traffic Police Advisory Issued For Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Check Routes, Diversion Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru traffic update: In the wake of the upcoming Janmashtami festival, Bengaluru Traffic has issued an advisory for vehicular movement on routes that may experience traffic congestion on Sunday and Monday.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in the Malleswaram traffic police station limits for Sunday and Monday, reported Deccan Herald.



Bengaluru Traffic advisory for Janmashtami 2024

To tackle the increased vehicular movement near ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2024, the Bengaluru Police have directed vehicles moving along the West of Chord Road from Soap Factory Junction towards Mahalakshmi metro station onto Dr Rajkumar Road towards 10th Cross, according to Deccan Herald. From 10th cross, vehicles are required to take a right and reach Chord Road at the 1st Block signal Rajajinagar.



According to the report, auto-rickshaws and cabs are restricted from picking up and dropping off customers on the West of Chord Road. However, the cab and auto-rickshaws drivers can use the opposite lane from Soap Factory Junction to Mahalakshmi Metro Junction.