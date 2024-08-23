Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Held Limited-Format Meeting In Tashkent
Date
8/23/2024 5:35:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A limited-format meeting between President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev has commenced in Tashkent,
Azernews reports.
