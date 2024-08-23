The Niall By Tiago Russo And Katia Martins Wins Silver In A' Kitchenware And Horeca Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Niall

Innovative Cognac Glass Design Recognized for Excellence in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced "The Niall" by Tiago Russo and Katia Martins as the Silver Award winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Kitchenware and Horeca Awards within the kitchenware and design industries, positioning it as a notable achievement for the winning design.The Niall's award-winning design aligns with current trends in the kitchenware industry, addressing the need for enhanced nosing and tasting experiences in cognac glassware. By advancing industry standards and practices, this innovative design offers practical benefits for cognac aficionados, the kitchenware industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing both utility and innovation in its approach.The Niall stands out in the market with its carefully conceived elements that allow the drinker to fully appreciate the cognac's complex profiles. The conical-shaped depression at the base controls the flow of the whiskey, while the bulb design creates a chamber and more wall space for the ethanol vapour to dissipate. The thick base and stem provide a comfortable grip without affecting the liquid's temperature, ensuring an optimal tasting experience.This recognition from the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as motivation for Tiago Russo and Katia Martins to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the team to further explore and develop designs that enhance the drinking experience, fostering continued growth and creativity within their brand.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tiago Russo and Katia MartinsTiago Russo is the Chief Design Officer at The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., a premium & luxury Irish spirits brand. With over a decade of experience dedicated to design, Russo has worked with respected brands such as The Macallan, Louis Vuitton, and McLaren. He holds a Master's degree in Product Design with Automotive Design specialisation and has been recognized as one of the greatest luxury spirits and packaging designers of today. Katia Martins, based in Portugal, collaborates with Russo on award-winning designs that elevate the drinking experience.About Milesians Craft Glassware Co.Milesians, part of the Craft Distilling Group, is a brand dedicated to revolutionizing bespoke specialist glassware for enhanced spirits drinking experiences. The patented Érimón and Finn ranges have won several awards, including the A'Design Awards, and have paved the way for the discovery of new methods to create more immersive, personal and sensory sniffing and tasting experiences.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective categories. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized annually since 2008, welcoming entries from all countries and industries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

