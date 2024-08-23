Mujica Stars As Al Sadd Thump Al Arabi Lekhal's Own Goal Gives Al Duhail Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Defending champions Al Sadd jumped to second spot in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) with a 5-0 thumping of Al Arabi as Al Duhail stayed on top of the standings after edging Umm Salal 1-0 yesterday.

Qatar SC also recorded their first victory of the season after beating Al Shamal 1-0 yesterday.

Rafa Mujica, who scored twice in Al Sadd's 5-1 win over Qatar SC in their last match, was the hero again smashing a hat-trick as the Wolves dominated Al Arabi at their home turf of Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Action during the match between Al Duhail and Umm Salal yesterday.

The Spaniard converted a penalty to opened the scoring in the eighth minute with his second goal coming in 26th minute, seven minutes after Akram Afif scored Al Sadd's second goal. After Giovani scored at one-hour mark, Mujica wrapped up the win with a goal in 89th minute.

Al Sadd moved to six points behind leaders Al Duhail, who benefited from an own goal by Umm Salal's captain Victor Lekhal at the Khalifa International Stadium.

It was Al Duhail's third straight victory after things eventually went their way in the 49th minute, with Lekhal turning the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear the ball from Luis Alberto's cross following a corner-kick.

Umm Salal had one of their best opportunities of the night in the 72nd minute, with Marouane Louadni having a glancing header at goal following a setpiece situation, but Al Duhail's goalkeeper Salah Zakaria did quite well to save the attempt.

At the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Ahmed Abdel Kader scored the winner in 46th minute as Qatar SC bounced back from back-to-back defeats.

They climbed to seventh place, pushing Al Gharafa to the bottom.

The Cheetahs will look to make amends in tough game against Al Rayyan at Al Bayt Stadium today.

In other matches, Al Ahli will meet Al Khor at Al Thumama Stadium while Al Wakrah will take on Al Shahania at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.