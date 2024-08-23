Project Read For Victory! Presented At Nizami Cinema Center

A projec "Read for Victory!" has been presented at Nizami Cinema
Center with the financial support of the Agency for State Support
to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Volunteers
Public Union, Azernews reports.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event, and
the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs was commemorated with a
minute of silence.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Volunteers
Public Union, Ph.D. in Art Studies, Ulviyya Babirli, stressed that
the video clip was shot in the territories liberated from
occupation.
"The main goal of the project is to convey the love of the
country, the joy of victory to the listeners, to further increase
the spirit of patriotism among young people, and to bring together
the brave men who fought for Garabagh. Within the framework of the
project, the newly written song "Azerbaijan", written by the
Honored Artist Baba Vaziroglu and composed by Babir Babirli, was
performed by the veterans of the Second Garabagh War, Mabud
Ahmadov, Jahangir Aliyev and Murad Bayramli. During the filming of
the clip, the performers' clothes were presented by the head of the
Azerbaijan National Clothing Center, Doctor of Philosophy in Art
Studies, and fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova. The director of
the clip is Elnur Jabrayilov, the cameraman is Orkhan Gurbanov. We
felt joy and pride when we saw the improvements in our native land
during the filming," said Ulviyya Babirli.
According to Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for
State Support to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, patriotic
ideas have come together in the project. She pointed out that after
the Glorious Victory, radical changes are taking place in all areas
of social life.
Mabud Ahmadov, a third-group disabled veteran from Garabagh, was
awarded the medals "For the liberation of Fuzuli", "For the
liberation of Jabrayil", "For the liberation of Khojavend", as well
as "Participant of the Patriotic War", shared his impressions.
The event was attended by the sector head of the NGO Relations
and Communications Department at Azerbaijan's Presidential
Administration Tural Aliyev, Deputy Culture Ministers Saadat
Yusifova, Farid Jafarov, representatives of culture, heads of
non-governmental organizations, military personnel and
veterans.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr