Project Read For Victory! Presented At Nizami Cinema Center

A projec "Read for Victory!" has been presented at Nizami Cinema Center with the financial support of the Agency for State Support to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Volunteers Public Union, Azernews reports.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event, and the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Volunteers Public Union, Ph.D. in Art Studies, Ulviyya Babirli, stressed that the video clip was shot in the territories liberated from occupation.

"The main goal of the project is to convey the love of the country, the joy of victory to the listeners, to further increase the spirit of patriotism among young people, and to bring together the brave men who fought for Garabagh. Within the framework of the project, the newly written song "Azerbaijan", written by the Honored Artist Baba Vaziroglu and composed by Babir Babirli, was performed by the veterans of the Second Garabagh War, Mabud Ahmadov, Jahangir Aliyev and Murad Bayramli. During the filming of the clip, the performers' clothes were presented by the head of the Azerbaijan National Clothing Center, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova. The director of the clip is Elnur Jabrayilov, the cameraman is Orkhan Gurbanov. We felt joy and pride when we saw the improvements in our native land during the filming," said Ulviyya Babirli.

According to Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, patriotic ideas have come together in the project. She pointed out that after the Glorious Victory, radical changes are taking place in all areas of social life.

Mabud Ahmadov, a third-group disabled veteran from Garabagh, was awarded the medals "For the liberation of Fuzuli", "For the liberation of Jabrayil", "For the liberation of Khojavend", as well as "Participant of the Patriotic War", shared his impressions.

The event was attended by the sector head of the NGO Relations and Communications Department at Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Tural Aliyev, Deputy Culture Ministers Saadat Yusifova, Farid Jafarov, representatives of culture, heads of non-governmental organizations, military personnel and veterans.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr