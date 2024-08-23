Olympic Hero Barshim Eyes 4Th World Crown With LA Games A 'Possibility'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: At 33, Mutaz Barshim has the same ambition as it was when he was a teenager – to win every competition he takes part in.

After winning his historic fourth Olympic medal at the Paris Games, the legendary Qatari is targeting a fourth world title at the World Championships in Japan next year.

The high jump superstar yesterday made his first appearance in the since returning home from Paris with a bronze medal – adding to his in Tokyo 2020 and silver medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016 that made him the most decorated men's high jumper in the Olympic history.

It was also Team Qatar's only medal in the recently-concluded Games.

“It's an honour for me and I am very happy and proud,” Barshim told reporters in his usual affable style at a press conference at Katara's Chedi Hotel.

The lanky athlete had announced prior to the Paris Games that it will be his last Olympics with next year's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo being his next big goal where he will look to create more history after winning three straight world crowns in London 2017, Doha 2019 and Eugene 2022.

“There is always something new and I will be competing in the World Championships in Japan next year. The rest of events like the Diamond League only if it's serve our agenda. It has to be like part of the training that leads to a bigger Championship. So of course it might be a few Diamond League events,” he said.

“The most important will be the What Gravity Challenge, it's my baby and the first edition was amazing. So I'm looking forward to competing in that and the World Championship and anything apart from that we'll see.”

Barshim responded“it's possible” when asked whether he will make up his mind to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I know I can go for one more but for me, it's not just about to go to Olympics and be there. When I'm there I want to go for a win. For me in order to do that I need to be 100 percent. I don't really like going to competition without fitness.

“I have to just try not to get injured. It's really, really difficult as a passionate high jumper to do that. And that's what I've been doing for the past 2-3 years. I would let myself take the good time to heal. But it's possible. You never know.”

Cuban Javier Sotomayor's longtime world record of 2.45m is also in his sights.

“Every day I wake up, I take every day by day. How can I be better? And for me, I look at everything as a challenge and world record is not excluded. It's always there,” said Barshim, who has a personal best of 2.43 – the second highest jump in history.

“But I feel like at this stage, I've done it all and the only thing I'm looking for is to be healthy and push myself. So let's hope for the next few seasons.”

Barshim said he would like to work with the Qatari youngsters in his post-retirement era, expressing his satisfaction on the future lot of national high jumpers.

“The experience I've been collecting and all the knowledge is only right to give it back, you know. It's only about timing when it is the right timing to feel like I want to do something now because while you're still active, it's really, really difficult,” he said.

“I have confidence. We have a very good young team. For example, there are eleven athletes as we speak, flying in the World Juniors. The talent is there, the infrastructure is there,” he said of Qatar's prospects post his retirement.