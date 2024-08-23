Heavy Rains Cause Severe Traffic Jams In Delhi: Check Routes To Avoid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Heavy rains in Delhi on Friday led to severe traffic congestion and waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan and the South Moti Bagh area following the downpour.

The Delhi Traffic also issued an alert saying,“Traffic is affected on GTK Road due to waterlogging near GTK Depot. Traffic is being diverted towards the Wazirabad side. Commuters can take Road No. 51 to reach the NPL side.”

Traffic was also affected on MB road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Saket Metro Station due to ongoing construction work of the DMRC near the SDM office. "Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

"Due to water logging at Anand Parvat, traffic is affected on New Rohta Road on both carriageways from Zakhira to Kamal T-Point," read a traffic advisory from Delhi Police.

The Traffic Police's post added,“Traffic coming from Liberty Cinema destined to Punjabi Bagh has been diverted for some time from Kamal T Point towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and they would reach Punjabi Bagh through Swami Narayan Marg, Inderlok and then through Ashik Vihar.”

A commuter on his way to work told news agency ANI that people got off the buses due to traffic congestion and waded across the street instead. A person named Moolchand said that he was stuck in traffic from 10.30 am and due to traffic, he walked for 2 km .

"I have been stuck in this jam since 10.30 AM. I walked 2 km and still, the situation around me is very chaotic as no traffic movement is possible due to waterlogged roads," he said.

In a post shared by the India Meteorological Department on Friday, it said, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Delhi, NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)