Top 5 Budget-Friendly 7-Seater Cars For Indian Families
Date
8/23/2024 7:00:16 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A car has become an essential commodity. Even middle-class families are fulfilling their dreams by buying small cars. But a small car is not feasible for a family with more than 5 members. But there is no need to worry. 7 seater cars are available in India at affordable prices. Here are the top five 7 seater cars.
A car has become an essential commodity. Even middle-class families are fulfilling their dreams by buying small cars. But a small car is not feasible for a family with more than 5 members. But there is no need to worry. 7 seater cars are available in India at affordable prices. Here are the top five 7 seater cars.
1. Mahindra Bolero Neo
The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in a 7-seater variant. The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 100 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque. This car gives a mileage of 17.4 kmpl. The Bolero Neo has a starting price of Rs 9,64,000 (ex-showroom).
2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
This car is the most popular 7 seater car in India. This car is very famous for its low price, good mileage, and comfort. Ertiga price is Rs. 8,64,000 (ex-showroom). The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that delivers 105 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. This car gives a mileage of 24.52 kmpl.
3. Renault Triber
The Renault Triber has gained popularity due to its stylish design, new features, and affordable price. This car gives a mileage of 18.1 kmpl. The starting price of the Triber is Rs. 6,33,500 (ex-showroom). The Triber is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that delivers 72bhp of power and 96Nm of torque.
4. Toyota Rumion
The Toyota Rumion has a stylish design and a wonderful interior. It has made a name for itself as a low-cost, budget-friendly family car. It is a good choice for everyday use. It offers a comfortable driving experience and safety features. The starting price of this car is Rs 10,29,000 (ex-showroom).
5. Mahindra Scorpio
The Mahindra Scorpio is a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). Its starting price is Rs 13,26,000 (ex-showroom). This car is also available in a 7-seat variant. The Scorpio Neo is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 138 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. This car gives a mileage of 14.5 kmpl.
MENAFN23082024007385015968ID1108593544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.