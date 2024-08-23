Newborn Baby Found In Toilet Bin Of An Airplane

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Airport staff in Mauritius have found a newborn baby boy abandoned in the rubbish bin of a plane's toilet.



The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on 1 January.



A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth on the flight, was arrested after initially denying the boy was hers, but a medical examination confirmed she had just given birth.





Airport officers made the discovery when they screened the Air Mauritius plane for a routine check.

They rushed the baby to a public hospital for treatment, where he is said to be doing well.



The woman was placed under police surveillance at the hospital and is also reportedly in good health.

The Malagasy woman, who arrived in Mauritius on a two-year work permit, will be questioned after her release from the hospital and charged with abandoning a newborn.

