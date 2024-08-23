9 Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Bangkok Investigation Underway

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Thai authorities have announced that a small aircraft carrying nine crashed near Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, resulting in the deaths of all onboard.

According to the officials, the included two Thai pilots, five Chinese tourists, and two Thai passengers.

The local office of the Thai government's Public Relations Department in Chachoengsao informed the that the small aircraft took off from Bangkok Airport on Thursday afternoon, headed for the city of Trat. The office reported that contact with the plane was lost about ten minutes after takeoff.

Thai authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash, but investigations into its causes are ongoing.

The office also noted that the aircraft did not have a black box and was in direct communication with air traffic control.

Officials from a luxury resort on Thailand's Koh Kood Island stated that the two Thai passengers were their guests and were on their way to the resort when they lost their lives. It is reported that guests of this resort typically arrive at the nearby airport via private aircraft.

The tragic plane crash near Bangkok has led to the loss of nine lives, with investigations underway to uncover the cause.

The absence of a black box complicates the inquiry, but authorities are diligently working to piece together the events that led to this disaster. The incident has cast a shadow over the normally serene journey to one of Thailand's luxury destinations, highlighting the risks inherent in air travel.

