Sunny Deol's Candid Insights On Fake Friendships, Struggles, And Revisiting Iconic Roles

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Sunny Deol's recent comments shedding light on the challenges faced by star kids in and his brother Bobby Deol's struggle to find a foothold in the have sparked discussions about the dynamics of the fraternity. In a candid interview, Sunny Deol emphasized the prevalence of 'fake friendships' in the industry and recounted the difficulties he encountered when attempting to launch Bobby's career.

According to a report, Sunny Deol revealed that he became acutely aware of the superficial nature of relationships within the film industry when he sought support to introduce his brother Bobby Deol to the world of cinema. Expressing his views, Sunny stated,“There is so much of hatred people have brought out here. The way they treat, our family has never been a camp family. I remember going to all the directors even when I was launching Bobby. Nobody was willing to join hands with us.” Bobby Deol made his debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Barsaat' in 1995, and the challenges faced during his initial foray into Bollywood reflect a broader issue faced by many star kids.

Sunny Deol further elaborated on the evolving nature of the industry, noting that the landscape has become even more arduous for the current generation of star kids. In an interview with Puja Talwar, he commented,“Oh, it is very tough now. It is very tough for an actor from the film fraternity.” This insight highlights the changing dynamics of Bollywood and the increasing competition and scrutiny faced by newcomers, particularly those with familial ties to the industry.

The discussion also ventured into the aspect of respect and authenticity in relationships. Sunny Deol's assertion that he urges people not to casually address him as 'paaji' due to its deep-rooted meaning underscores the underlying sense of respect and camaraderie that he believes is sometimes lacking in the industry. He emphasized the importance of genuine interactions beyond the glamour and façade of showbiz.

Amidst these revelations, Sunny Deol also contemplated revisiting some of his past cinematic triumphs. He mentioned that his fans' persistent desire to see him recreate iconic roles from movies like 'Damini,' 'Border,' and 'Arjun Pandit' has prompted him to consider the possibility of revisiting these characters. The enthusiasm surrounding the potential release of 'Gadar 2,' a sequel to his 2001 hit 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' has further fueled his inclination to explore his beloved characters once again.

Currently, all eyes are on Sunny Deol as he anticipates the release of 'Gadar 2' on August 11. Directed by Anil Sharma, this eagerly awaited sequel sees Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh. Notably, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma are set to revisit their respective characters as well. The film's impending release has also set the stage for a box office clash with 'OMG 2,' starring Akshay Kumar.

Sunny Deol's candid insights shed light on the intricate web of relationships and challenges that define the realm of Bollywood. As the industry continues to evolve, these revelations offer valuable perspectives on the changing landscape of show business and the hurdles faced by both newcomers and established figures alike.

