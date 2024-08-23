Official Welcome Ceremony For Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Commences In Tashkent
Date
8/23/2024 3:09:41 AM
An official welcome ceremony has commenced for Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev at the Kuksaroy State Residence in Tashkent,
Azernews reports.
