Australian PM Commits New Funding For Great Barrier Reef Aquarium

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, Aug 23 (IANS) Australia's Prime Anthony Albanese has committed funding to rebuild the Great Barrier Reef Aquarium and education centre.

Albanese on Friday announced 100 million Australian dollars ($ 67 million) in funding for the refurbishment of the aquarium, Xinhua news agency reported.

Known as Reef HQ, the aquarium in the north Queensland city of Townsville has served as the National Education Centre for the Reef since it was opened in 1987 and is the world's largest living coral reef display.

It was closed in 2021 by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) for a two-year government-funded 80 million AUD ($53.6 million) refurbishment.

However, the authority in November 2022 announced it would demolish the aquarium tank and rebuild it by 2026, calling for additional government funding for the project.

Albanese said in a statement on Friday that the 180 million AUD ($120.7 million) in total government funding would allow work to begin on rebuilding the exhibit as a purpose-built facility that will be able to provide immersive experiences to domestic and international visitors.

"We want to create the Great Barrier Reef on land, making the Reef accessible and affordable while spreading the Reef conservation message and inspiring action to protect this spectacular natural icon," he said.

Reef HQ attracted 4.5 million visitors between 1987 and 2021.

The federal government also on Friday announced an extra 192 million AUD ($128.7 million) in funding to improve water quality and boost efforts to protect and manage the Great Barrier Reef.

Tanya Plibersek, the minister for the environment and water, said in a joint statement with the government's Special Envoy for the Great Barrier Reef, Nita Green, that poor water quality is one of the greatest threats to the health of the reef.

"Poor water quality stops coral from regrowing, kills seagrass, and blocks the sunlight needed for a healthy reef," Plibersek said.

The funding will go towards irrigation projects to reduce nutrient pollution, engineering works to reinstate wetlands, the replanting of native species to improve soil conditions along the coast, and work to reduce the number of invasive animals such as feral pigs that damage soils and wetlands.