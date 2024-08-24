Kaynes Technology Inaugurates Advanced Electronics Manufacturing Facility In Telangana

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Aug 24 (KNN) Kaynes Technology, a provider of electronic system design and solutions, has opened a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Hyderabad, Telangana.

The plant, located in the industrial park at Kongara Kalan, Rangareddy district, was officially inaugurated on Friday by D. Sridhar Babu, for Industries and IT.

The facility boasts cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, including high-precision electronic assembly, 3D optical inspection systems, and Artificial Intelligence-enabled quality control processes.

In line with global environmental standards, the plant incorporates lead-free and RoHS-compliant processes, emphasising sustainability and production efficiency.

Designed to serve multiple sectors, including automotive, medical electronics, aerospace, and telecommunications, the new facility aims to bolster Kaynes Technology's position in the domestic and global electronics manufacturing landscape.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director of Kaynes Technology, described the inauguration as a 'pivotal moment' for the company.

He stated, "This state-of-the-art plant not only enhances our manufacturing capabilities but also positions Kaynes Technology at the forefront of the electronics manufacturing industry, both in India and globally."

Kunhikannan further emphasised that the facility would contribute to the development of more intelligent and sustainable solutions for the company's worldwide customer base.

The inauguration event was also attended by Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, underscoring the importance of this development for the region's industrial growth.

This expansion by Kaynes Technology aligns with India's push to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing, potentially creating new employment opportunities and contributing to the local economy.

