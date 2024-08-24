Turkmenistan's Ambassador Holds Meetings With Swedish And Irish Ambassadors
8/24/2024 3:10:18 PM
Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of the
Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad, recently conducted courtesy meetings
with Alexandra Berg Von Linde, the Swedish ambassador, and Mary
O'Neill, the newly appointed Irish ambassador to Pakistan,
Azernews reports citing the Turkmen embassy.
During their separate discussions, both ambassadors were briefed
on the activities and initiatives of the diplomatic Corps in
Islamabad. Ambassador Movlamov provided insights into regional
energy projects, emphasizing their crucial role in economic
development and regional stability.
Ambassador O'Neill, who had recently presented her credentials
to Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed gratitude for
Turkmenistan's leadership in these key initiatives and praised its
positive impact on the region's economic landscape.
The conversations between Ambassador Movlamov and Ambassador
O'Neill also covered broader regional and international topics,
highlighting a mutual interest in strengthening diplomatic and
economic relations.
These meetings reflect ongoing efforts to enhance international
cooperation and foster collaborative opportunities within the
region.
