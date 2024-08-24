عربي


Groom Injured In Knife Attack In South Kashmir's Shopian

8/24/2024 3:14:34 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A groom was injured after he was attacked with a knife by some unknown persons at Rakhama area of South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a groom was injured after being attacked with a knife at Rakhama Shopian.

The groom has been identified as Mubashir Ahmad Naikoo, son of Bashir Ahmad Naikoo of Rakhama Shopian.

He said Naikoo was taken to the hospital in injured condition.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance and started investigation into the matter.

Kashmir Observer

